We took a little tour of the stage for the Take That musical The Band which is currently being staged at Northampton's Royal & Derngate this week.

Cast members Faye Christall and Katy Clayton gave us a tour back stage and spoke about the challenges of staging the musical.

The Band

The Band can be seen at Northampton's Royal & Derngate until Saturday June 9. For more details visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk or call the box office on 01604 624811.