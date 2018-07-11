Two hit family films come to Daventry

Two of the biggest family films of recent years will be screened at Daventry Country Park this weekend.

The Family Cinema Day will be screening both Paddington 2 and Coco taking place on Saturday.

At 10.30am, Paddington 2 will be followed by Coco and there will be an afternoon session beginning at 3pm where Coco will be screened before Paddington 2.

Based on the famous books by Michael Bond, the 2017 follows on from the 2014 film.

Settled in with the Brown family, Paddington the bear is a popular member of the community who spreads joy and marmalade wherever he goes.

One fine day, he spots a pop-up book in an antique shop -- the perfect present for his beloved aunt’s 100th birthday.

When a thief steals the prized book, Paddington embarks on an epic quest to unmask the culprit before Aunt Lucy’s big celebration.

Ben Whishaw returns to voice the iconic bear with the supporting cast including the likes of Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Jessica Hynes, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi and Hugh Grant.

The animated mystery film Coco will also be shown on the specially erected big screen.

Despite his family’s generations-old ban on music, young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz.

Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead.

After meeting a charming trickster named Héctor, the two new friends embark on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.

The film was also released last year and was a critical success with the film being nominated for several awards including winning two Oscars for best animated film and best original song.

Families are invited to take a picnic and a blanket to enjoy family films on the big screen.

Organisers have said there is no need to register in advance and for people to come along to the screening of their choice. It has been organised by Daventry District Council.

To ensure as many people as possible get an opportunity to enjoy the films, people will be given coloured wristbands on arrival to their chosen screening, allowing them free entry to that screening only.

People are welcome to bring picnics and refreshments with them, though the Park’s Reservoir Café will be manning a stall offering jacket potatoes, drinks and ice creams, while Peckish Festival Food will selling a variety of chicken burgers, chicken strips and fries.

There will also be a sweet trailer offering candy floss and popcorn, as well as children’s entertainment from Crazy Horses including bouncy castles and face painting, both available for a small charge.

Cllr Alan Hills, DDCs community, culture and leisure portfolio holder said: “Daventry Family Cinema Day always proves to be a fantastic event for adults and children alike, and seems to grow in popularity each year.

“It’s a great way for families and friends to relax together on the first day of the school summer holidays and we look forward to welcoming you all to enjoy the facilities at our wonderful Country Park.”

For further information about the screenings visit www.facebook.com/daventrycountrypark