Top comics lined up in new season at Milton Keynes Theatre

Some of the biggest names in comedy will be making the journey to Milton Keynes Theatre

Matthew Horne, Joe Lycett and Dara O’Briain will be among the big names appearing with plenty of drama, musical, comedy and music in the new season at the theatre.

Kicking off the new season, the Creative Learning department at Milton Keynes Theatre have partnered with Vivo D’arte to bring this year’s Stage Experience production of Little Shop of Horrors.

A local cast, aged between 10 and 25, will be turning Milton Keynes into Skid Row, bringing the frightening floristry to life!

In the Autumn English National Ballet present a passionate retelling of Kenneth MacMillan’s masterpiece Manon, and Glyndebourne, bring La Traviata and Cendrillon (Cinderella).

Coming to Milton Keynes in September is a stage adaptation of the Oscar winning film Rain Man.

Gavin and Stacey star Matthew Horne plays Dustin Hoffman’s part from the film and is supported by Downton Abbey actor Ed Speelers.

If you would rather be swept up in the swinging 60s then Cilla - The Musical will be making a return to Milton Keynes later in the season.

ITV may well have broadcast the last ever episode of the sitcom but the British spirit abroad will still live on when Benidorm comes to Milton Keynes Theatre. It will feature many of the cast of the sitcom and a script by the show’s creator Derren Litten.

The hit West End show The Comedy About a Bank Robbery is also aiming to bring plenty of laughter later in the year.

The show has been produced by the same company who have previously bought The Play That Goes Wrong and Peter Pan Goes Wrong to the theatre. The latest effort as a cross between Oceans’ 11 and The Marx Brothers.

The National Theatre also continues to provide audiences with world-class entertainment, presenting the sensational wartime epic, War Horse.

Additionally there is a superb line-up of special one-night events. Prepare to laugh out loud with some of the biggest names in comedy, from Joe Lycett and Dara O’Briain, to Jason Manford.

There’s also a variety of music from the likes of Jane McDonald, Caro Emerald, The ELO Experience, and A Vision of Elvis.

It will soon be that time of year… Oh no it isn’t! Oh yes it is!

EastEnders star Shane Richie will lead the cast in this year’s spectacular family pantomime, Robin Hood.

It has been described as the ultimate sheriff-busting, arrow-shooting, tights-wearing, pantomime extravaganza ever to come to Milton Keynes Theatre.

Further family fun can be found with added ‘sparkle and shine’ from brand-new musical Nativity! The Musical, based on the smash-hit film series, bringing the feel-good festivities to the holiday season.

A number of shows for thebeginning of 2019 have already gone on sale with popular musicals The Rocky Horror Show, The Band and The Bodyguard appearing as well as the acclaimed production of Les Misérables.

Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake returns with a fresh take for the 21st Century, and a thrilling adaptation of best-selling novel The Girl on the Train also takes to the stage.

Tickets for all of these shows and more are already on sale.

They can be bought by calling the box office on 0844 817 7652 or alternatively by visiting www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes where more information is available.

