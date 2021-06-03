World famous Red Arrows to fly over Northamptonshire TODAY

Red Arrows will fly over Northamptonshire tomorrow (June 4). Photo: @MilitaryAirshow

The world famous Red Arrows will fly over Northamptonshire TODAY (Friday, June 4).

Pilots from the RAF display team will be flying from their base in Scampton, Lincoln, to RAF Fairford in Cheltenham.

During the journey they will be flying over Market Harborough and then the west of the Northamptonshire - in the Long Buckby area - at around 3.20pm.

The team will be heading to the Midlands Air Festival, which is to take place at Ragley Hall, Warwickshire over the weekend.

A Red Arrows spokesperson said: "The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team is due to the display at the Midlands Air Festival tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday (June 5), plus a flypast on Sunday.

"This will be the first UK public display by the team since July 2019."

The RAF team's schedule is as follows:

The Red Arrows' journey is depicted by the red line.

Red Arrows Scampton to Fairford:

RAF SCAMPTON - 3.10pm

HARBY - 3.12pm

NW OF BOTTESFORD - 3.15pm

MARKET HARBOROUGH - 3.20pm

NW OF LEARFIELD - 3.27pm

ALDSWORTH - 3.29pm