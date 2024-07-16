Elephant Encounter at Woburn Safari Park. Photo: WSP

They say elephants never forget and neither will you if you win the chance to meet the elephants at Woburn Safari Park.

Don’t miss out on the chance to win a memorable VIP Elephant Encounter. You and three guests will be whisked off by a dedicated VIP tour guide, bringing you thrillingly close to the elephants on foot, to watch alongside as they peacefully graze in their own private grassland reserve.

Your knowledgeable tour guide will take you by Land Rover to meet the elephants; you'll have a fascinating chat with the dedicated elephant keepers, meet some of the elephant herd, before you take a tour of the elephant house.

This fantastic prize also includes an overnight stay, plus breakfast for four people at The Woburn, a charming 18th-century hotel.

A journey through the Road Safari animal reserves at Woburn brings you a windscreen’s width away from ‘Safari Stars’ like lions, tigers, monkeys, rhinos, bears, and giraffes.

Down in the Foot Safari, meet the newest faces including three Humboldt penguin chicks. Parents, Leaf and Salsa welcomed two chicks, Siracha and Pesto, while first-time parents Tank and Arrow welcomed their chick, Apache. In the Land of the Lemurs walkthrough, spot two ring-tailed lemur infants for an adorable photo opportunity!

The residents of the Foot Safari all feature in a daily programme of fascinating keeper talks and demonstrations. From charismatic sea lions to mini mammals in Desert Springs, you can learn all about meerkats, monkeys, otters, and red pandas.

Throughout the Park, you might spot familiar faces this summer as popular kids’ TV characters come to say hello. Visit on selected dates to meet Paw Patrol and CoComelon characters, Hey Duggee, Peppa Pig, and Bluey, who will be popping up at intervals!

There’s more, on 27th-28th July, keepers are holding a Tiger Charity Weekend to raise funds to help protect Amur Tigers. Lucky visitors can buy a Mini VIP experience to meet tigers, Dimitri and Vera for only £30pp.

And if you’re looking for the ultimate safari day out, on the 7th of August, the Safari Discovery Day is packed with exhilarating up close encounters. Taking you behind the scenes guests will meet the magnificent residents, large and small, plus lunch and refreshments.

There is plenty for little adventurers to enjoy, including fun in the Mammoth Ark play area, or they can blow off steam in the outdoor play areas like Jungle Jamboree. Or jump aboard the Great Woburn Railway, included in your ticket price.

Don't miss the hottest buy one get one free deal on Pay Per Car tickets this summer, when a family of four could save over £100! Tickets are valid for up to five people travelling in one vehicle for a vastly reduced price of £109.99 for two visits.

How to enter

For a chance to win an amazing VIP Elephant Encounter and overnight stay, all you have to do is tell us the name of Tank and Arrow’s baby chick. Head to the Woburn Safari Park website to enter. See the website for full terms and conditions. The closing date for entries is midday on 18th August 2024. This competition promotion is marketed and administered by Woburn Safari Park.