Win a fabulous family ticket for trampoline fun at Gravity in Northampton

10 top prizes up for grabs as well as 50 two-for-one offers

It doesn’t matter if you are 18 months or 82 years old – there is something for everyone at Gravity, Northampton’s sensational new trampolining destination at Sol Central.

Bounce to your heart’s content between the interconnected trampolines, challenge your friends to a game of slam dunk or hone your skills on the big air bag.

Alternatively, just sit back with a coffee in the viewing gallery and watch the kids exhaust themselves.

We are giving away 10 fabulous family passes for four people along with 50 two-for-one ticket prizes in this week’s competition.

To enter simply visit www.gravity-uk.com/northampton/competition and answer the following question: How many Gravity centres are there in the UK?

The closing date is Friday, February 27. The first correct entries selected at random after that date will win.

This competition is organised and managed to comply with General Data Protection Regulations by Gravity Active Entertainment.