Where you can pick your own pumpkins for Halloween in and around Northamptonshire
With Halloween creeping up it's time to start thinking about where to pick your pumpkins.
Here are some of the best places in and around area to pick your own pumpkins for 2019.
1. West Lodge Farm, Desborough, NN14 2SH
Choose a pumpkin from the patch and take it to the Pumpkin Tent where they'll cut the top off so you can scoop it out and theyll carve the toothy grin youve designed. From October 12-31 with lots of other spooky goings on
The biggest pick your own pumpkin experience in the Midlands. Open 7 days a week from October 16-31. Pedal tractors, food outlets, dogs welcome. Other spooky goings on. Maximum price of 8 for even the biggest pumpkins.