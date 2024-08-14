Where and when you could see the Red Arrows over head in Northamptonshire this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plane enthusiasts could catch a glimpse of the Red Arrows in Northamptonshire later this week.

The iconic 640mph Hawk jets will be over head in the county on Thursday (August 15) as they fly to and from an air show in Eastbourne.

The team will leave their base at RAF Waddingham in Lincolnshire at 11.49am to make the journey down to RAF Odiham in Hampshire, with an arrival time of 12.15pm, according to MilitaryAirshows.co.uk.

During the transit, the planes will fly over Northamptonshire. They will make their way from Market Harborough at midday and are expected overhead in Long Buckby at 12.02pm, so villages such as Naseby, Thornby and Guilsborough may catch a glimpse.

The Red Arrows could be seen over head in Northamptonshire on Thursday (August 15).

Whilton, Brockhall, Flore, Greens Norton and Silverstone could then be treated to a sighting thereafter, as the planes make their way to Buckingham, where they are due over head at 12.05pm.

After the air show in Eastbourne, the jets will then make their way back to base in Lincolnshire, so will be over head in Northamptonshire once again, on the evening of Thursday.

West of Potterspury should see the planes at 5.43pm, with Stoke Bruerne, Milton Malsor, West Hunsbury, St James, Kingsthorpe, Brixworth and Maidwell all on the route home, between 5.43pm and 5.49pm.

All times are approximate and subject to change, due to the weather or other requirements.

This year is the Red Arrows 60th anniversary. The team will display with nine Hawk T1 aircrafts this year. They have displayed special artwork on the side and tailfin of each jet, which acknowledges the diamond season and includes outlines of two Red Arrows Hawk jets, trailing patriotic colours.