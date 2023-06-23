News you can trust since 1869
Where and when you can see the Red Arrows over Northamptonshire TODAY

The jets will be on the way to a south coast display
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:03 BST- 1 min read

Plane lovers are in for a treat today as the Red Arrows will be overhead in Northamptonshire.

The world famous RAF aerobatic team are setting off from RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire at 3.05pm to travel to the south coast to take part in Falmouth display on Saturday (June 24).

On their journey down, the planes will fly over Northamptonshire this afternoon (Friday June 23), but you will need to precise and quick as they will cover more than 30 miles in Northamptonshire in around four minutes.

The Red Arrows will be overhead in Northamptonshire on Friday June 23.The Red Arrows will be overhead in Northamptonshire on Friday June 23.
    Flight plans on military-airshows.co.uk have the Hawk jets overhead in Corby at 3.22pm, Northampton at 3.25pm and Towcester at 3.26pm.

    The map shows the flight path tracking to the west of both Corby and Northampton and to the east of Towcester.

    Residents in Pipewell, Rushton, Rothwell, Orton, Faxton, Scaldwell, Pitsford, Hopping Hill, Upton, Rothersthorpe, Towcester and Wood Burcote should all be able to catch a glimpse.

