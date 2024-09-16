Village News Hellidon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All are welcome.

Church Service

This Sunday, 22nd September, there will be a service of Holy Communion at 10am at Staverton church for the three parishes and visitors.

Refreshments will be served following the service to which all are welcome.

Photo by Mike Labrum on Unsplash

Village Event

This Sunday, 22nd September commencing at 12 noon there will be a fund raising event for the parish church, taking place in and around the church. Included are a plant stall, a treasure hunt and a home-made goods stall, which includes crafts, cakes and preserves. Teas will be served throughout the afternoon. Jenny Fell will be guiding a History Walk and Talk around the village from 1.30pm; contact her to book a place.

Also taking place in the village hall for the whole weekend is an exhibition of paintings by Tony Hincliffe, from Friday until Sunday from 10am until 4pm.