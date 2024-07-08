Village News Hellidon

By Jenifer FellContributor
Published 8th Jul 2024, 10:53 BST
Church Service

This Sunday, 14th July, there will be a family service at Staverton at 10am, which will be followed by refreshments. All are welcome.

