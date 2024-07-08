Village News Hellidon
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
All are welcome!
Church Service
This Sunday, 14th July, there will be a family service at Staverton at 10am, which will be followed by refreshments. All are welcome.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.