Thousands flock to Crick for three days of fun, entertainment and lots of boats

Thousands of families, businesses and boat-enthusiasts flocked to Crick Marina for three days of trading and entertainment.

More than 23,000 people visited the 23rd Crick Boat Show across the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend.

The event, which was organised by Waterways World in partnership with the Canal & River Trust and Crick Waterside & Marina, saw more than 200 exhibitors gather by the Grand Union Canal Leicester Line.

A delightful canine companion gives the show a paws up. Picture: Making New Memories.

Peter Johns publisher of Waterways World & Show director said: "The event is firmly established as the focal point of the year for the canal boat industry with more than 30 new boats from many of the country’s top boat builders on display plus a range of previously owned boats from some of the country’s top boat brokerages.”

Fifteen bands entertained visitors and exhibitors across the weekend, including Absolute Bowie and ‘Amy – A Tribute’.

Next year’s show dates will be May 26-29.

Visitors enjoy the demonstrations. Picture: Making New Memories.

Hands in the air for the entertainment. Picture: Making New Memories.