The spirit of 1990s kart racing is set to speed through Whilton Mill Circuit

Whilton Mill Circuit will be hosting the F100 national kart racing series finals this weekend and will end the season by firing adrenaline around the course.

The F100 tour has been running all year, having already visited Buckmore Park Karting Circuit in Kent, Three Sisters Karting Circuit in Wigan, Fulbeck Kart Circuit in Lincolnshire and the Shenington Karting Circuit in Banbury, but is planned to finish on November 11-13 at the well known Whilton Mill Karting Circuit.

Friday November 11 is open practice day, with the event running on Saturday November 12 and Sunday November 13. To find out more about the event or registering, you can visit www.f100uk.co.uk

Whilton Mill Circuit will be hosting the F100 UK grand finale

The F100 series embraces what can be thought to be the best eras of karting where you can race in machines being presented in the same condition they would have originally been used back in the 1990s and it covers the periods known as Formula A and Formula ICA.

There is a class for everyone in F100, with set standards for each period chassis, with two stroke, air cooled engines, but with open tuning within the simple boundaries set by the series, it can create a lot of competition and fun.

You can see more on Whilton Mill Kart Circuit Facebook page or the F100 UK Facebook page for more information about racing the series in the future.