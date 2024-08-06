DavFest returned to the Daventry and District Sports Club grounds this year for two days of music, food, camping, and activities.

The festival's third edition showcased well-known tribute bands performing the music of P!nk, ABBA, Green Day, Elton John, The Prodigy, Linkin Park, and many more.

Scott Wilkinson, 45, one of the DavFest organisers, said: “It's absolutely brilliant. We were quite lucky with the weather, too.

“The number of people that turned up was, well, it was more than what we'd hoped for, which was brilliant. We did it for the town of Daventry.”

The two friends and organisers, Scott and Darren James, decided to host a music festival in town back in 2022.

“I think year one was just an idea, and we didn't really understand what we were doing. Everything was new. (...) We were so enthusiastic to do it. We learnt a lot of lessons in year two,” said Scott.

Following two successful editions, the team returned this year with more live music, dancers, bars, food vendors, and a themed party on Friday night (July 26).

“Friday was a bit of a shock to our system because we've never done it before. It all ran very, very well, and the bands that were on were absolutely insane. We were very busy on Friday.

“It's a lot of hard work, but at the end of the day, the results that we got this weekend are fantastic,” said Scott.

According to Scott, nearly 4,000 people attended the event this year.

“I can't really be thankful enough to all the people that came and supported us. There are a lot of people who give up their time to do this for free. There's a lot of stuff that goes on behind the scenes that people don't see,” said Scott.

Each year, during the event, the organisers have been collecting money for the Macmillan Cancer Support charity. The team raised around £800 for the British charity this year.

Scott is encouraging people to "save the date" for the event's return in July 2025, though this has not yet been confirmed.

Take a look at these photos from a jam-packed weekend at the music festival in Western Avenue.

