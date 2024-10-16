Take a look at new ‘unusual’ retro shop set to open soon in Daventry town centre

A husband and wife recently signed the lease for a unit in Daventry’s High Street formerly occupied by the Jeeves Barber Shop.

Karen Elliott and Chris Watson-Blake have been running a retro shop in Rugby town centre for almost a decade, offering a variety of goods to the community.

Karen said: “It’s something we've done for many years.

“It's just something that’s unusual, different. We sell a lot of metal signs, music t-shirts, vintage style clothes, and jewellery, and then we’ve got the collectables as well, so we’ve got new collectables as well as old ones.”

Haus of Elliott is a family-run business that sells jewellery, gifts, antiques, and vintage items.

In addition to buying goods from wholesalers, the owners are proud to have sourced a number of items while travelling throughout the country.

According to reports, Karen and Chris are going to vacate the unit in Rugby Central at the end of October, after their landlord gave them a notice to leave the premises.

According to Karen, the owners intend to open the shop "as soon as possible" in November after collecting the keys to the 54 High Street unit in the next week.

“It's just unfortunate that it's all come up at once.

“We're moving houses as well as the shop in the same month. So we're extremely busy at the moment,” said Karen.

Take a look at a few photographs of the items in the Rugby shop below.

1 . Haus of Elliott The owners plan to open the Daventry shop in November. Photo: Haus of Elliott Photo Sales

