Take a look at Daventry Christmas Market: The ‘biggest’ and ‘brilliant mega-market’

Daventry Mayor, Councillor Ted Nicholl, hopes “everyone left feeling extra Christmassy”

The town celebrated last Saturday at its annual free, festive and “brilliant mega-market” event.

Residents enjoyed a seasonal shopping experience with independent festive stallholders selling Christmas presents and crafts and various hot food and drink vendors.

The Daventry Town Council (DTC) was "thrilled" to help kick off Christmas in the town on Saturday, November 25, by hosting and funding their annual Christmas Market event.

Daventry Mayor, Councillor Ted Nicholl, attended the event. He said: "I, alongside the many visitors who joined us, had a fantastic time at Daventry Christmas Market.

“It was a fantastic event which showcased our local retailers, entertained visitors, and hopefully lifted spirits during difficult economic times.”

Record audiences and 86 business stalls were drawn to Daventry for the free outdoor event, which also brought in record numbers of traders.

Juliet Beckett, DTC’s communications officer, said: “This year's Christmas Market was the biggest yet, with stalls around the town and many local retailers joining in the fun, creating a brilliant mega-market for residents and visitors to enjoy.”

Daventry Town Council is looking forward to hosting more seasonal markets in the upcoming year, with planning starting early in the New Year. People can email DTC at [email protected] with recommendations and ideas for future events and improvements.

Cllr Ted Nicholl added: “I was thrilled it was so enthusiastically supported by those attending and hope everyone left feeling extra Christmassy."

Take a look at the pictures below from Daventry Christmas Market, including a selection of the attractions offered.

1 . Daventry Christmas Market Photo: Daventry Town Council Photo Sales

2 . Daventry Christmas Market Photo: Daventry Town Council Photo Sales

3 . Daventry Christmas Market Photo: Daventry Town Council Photo Sales

4 . Daventry Christmas Market Photo: Daventry Town Council Photo Sales