A popular Northamptonshire hotel has revealed its newly renovated spa facilities and has reopened to the public.

Fawsley Hall, close to Daventry, underwent a £1.5million renovation project, which saw a complete redesign of the hotel’s pool area and treatment rooms, along with the introduction of a new ‘spatisserie’ café.

Bosses hope the newly revamped venue, which reopened to members and guests on Monday (June 21), will create a calming, restorative atmosphere and that the new facilities will be able to offer a bespoke, individual spa experience.

Julia Hands, chairman and CEO of Hand Picked Hotels, said: “This sizable renovation has been carefully designed to create a boutique atmosphere and offer a truly personalised experience for guests and members.

“The whole space is filled with natural light, and will provide a new, premium lifestyle spa experience in the Northamptonshire area where guests can completely switch off, disconnect and reconnect with loved ones.”

The spa renovation is joined by a partial refurbishment of six dedicated spa bedrooms and a new spa garden, which will open this autumn.

To mark the reopening, Fawsley Hall has also introduced a selection of new treatments.

Below is a collection of pictures of the renovated facilities.

1. The new 'Spatisserie' serves healthy lunches...

2. The 17m indoor swimming pool and poolside area has seen a complete refresh.

3. A new outdoor hydrotherapy pool has been added.

4. Six new treatment rooms with Gharieni treatment beds have also been introduced.