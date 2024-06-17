Slam Jam comes to Daventry
Starting on Friday 21st June, the club will be holding six hour-long training sessions to introduce the game to local youngsters. Swifts head coach, Steve Pearl, who teaches at The Parker, said it was a great honour for the club to have been asked to take part in this national scheme designed to increase participation in the sport.
"We currently have club teams at under 9 and under 11 age groups, but we are sure there are many other young people who would like to play basketball. The course is open to anyone who would like to give the game a try and, hopefully, we will get some more members. We get amazing support from the school and we are looking to really bring basketball to Daventry in a big way".
To register for the course go to:
- Clubspark / Basketball England Slam Jam / Home
- Find a session near you
- Type in Daventry
- Click Find and book
- Choose "Daventry Swifts"
- Book to join the fun.
