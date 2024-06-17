Slam Jam comes to Daventry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daventry Swifts basketball club, based at The Parker E-Act Academy on Ashby Road, have been offered the opportunity of delivering the game to primary school students in the area. A new scheme, administered by Basketball England, offers 7-11 year olds the chance to learn to play in a fun and engaging environment.

Starting on Friday 21st June, the club will be holding six hour-long training sessions to introduce the game to local youngsters. Swifts head coach, Steve Pearl, who teaches at The Parker, said it was a great honour for the club to have been asked to take part in this national scheme designed to increase participation in the sport.

"We currently have club teams at under 9 and under 11 age groups, but we are sure there are many other young people who would like to play basketball. The course is open to anyone who would like to give the game a try and, hopefully, we will get some more members. We get amazing support from the school and we are looking to really bring basketball to Daventry in a big way".

