Seven exciting things to do in Northamptonshire this weekend as the sun is finally set to shine

3 . Kingsthorpe Party in Rec

The local event was due to take place in July but it had to be postponed due to expected high winds. The weather is looking much better for the event this weekend. Taking place from 1pm until 9pm on Saturday (August 19), there will be live music, sporting activities, inflatables, face painting and more. Entrance is free, however organisers have set a suggested donation (see above for details), which will be donated to Kingsthorpe Jets Youth Football Club's development fund. Photo: Facebook/Kingsthorpe Party in Rec