Second year of joy for the community as DavFest music festival returns this summer

Music lovers are invited to enjoy Daventry’s much-anticipated festival and its various family activities on Saturday, July 29, on the rugby pitch, at Daventry Sports Club in Western Avenue.

After a successful first edition of Davfest in 2022, the organisers, Scott Wilkinson and Darren James, are returning with more live music and activities.

“There are a few surprises that we are planning throughout the day as well as on the stage,” said Scott.

Phil Moss, site supervisor and runner, together with co-founders Darren James and Scott Wilkinson from Lockdown Events Ltd.

The 2023 event will feature a main stage showcasing Daventry locals and nationally known tribute bands performing the music of James, the Foo Fighters, Madness and many more.

The one-day festival will host bars, food vendors, arts and crafts stalls, and an exciting virtual reality experience. Face painting and hair braiding stalls will be available, as well as a bouncy castle depending on the weather.

“We want to make it a family fun day, but the priority is the music,” said Scott.

This year's event features joint headliners The Faux Fighters and a James tribute act, performed by Laid. Tribute acts include Madness and Elvis, as well as the return of Suzy Hopwood, performing a tribute act to Madonna.

“It’s about introducing people to music that they never got the opportunity to see. You’re never going to see Elvis live but we’ve got a really good tribute act for that,” Scott said.

The event will start at 11am and finish around 10pm with the after party taking over until late.

Daventry locals, Charlie Tarry And The Outlaws, will be one of the opening acts alongside other original bands.

“DavFest is going larger this year, with more tickets available, more vendors, more traders, more bars, and even an after-party,” said Scott.

Davfest crowd on June 4, 2022.

Money will be raised for Macmillan Cancer Support charity on the day.

Tickets are available from https://www.lockdowneventsltd.com/tickets.

VIP ticket holders will have access to a private bar, stage-side views of the performances, and the after-party.