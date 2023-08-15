Residents can get crafty with Daventry Museum's new and free workshops

The local museum introduces a new exhibition inspired by people and places from the town with free creative sessions as part of its events schedule.

Daventry Museum is inviting families to two drop-in art workshops where participants can make items which are set to be displayed in the museum's latest exhibit.

The ‘Makes in the Museum’ crafts sessions, hosted by Daventry Town Council, are introduced as part of the popular Summer Activity Days 2023 programme of events.

The ‘Makes in the Museum’ crafts sessions, hosted by Daventry Town Council, are set to take place at Daventry Museum on Thursday, August 17, and Friday, August 25, between 11am and 1pm.

Participants can enjoy making summer-inspired crafts, including jellyfish, suns, and pom-poms, and seeing their items displayed in the museum's newest exhibit.

The free paper and yarn craft sessions are open to the public. Attendees are welcome to stay for the entire two hours or to come and go as they like. Children must be accompanied by adults.

While attending the classes, families can explore the museum, which includes a variety of exciting and interactive children's activities.

The new 'Made in Daventry and its Surrounds' exhibition at the Daventry Museum is inspired by people and places around the town and it explores creativity, historic crafts, and manufacturing businesses within and beyond the area.

The museum is set to be open from 9.30am to 1.30pm on both workshop dates.