This summer, Daventry is set to host the 13th Motorcycle Festival, which has become a highlight of the town's events calendar.

The popular event brings together the motorcycling community to create a wonderful atmosphere as visitors rush to enjoy the motor-inspired celebrations.

On Saturday, June 10, the festival will return to the town centre with motorcycles spanning the areas to thrill visitors of all ages.

Spectators enjoying the Daventry Motorcycle Festival's previous motorbike display.

Spectators can enjoy the legendary ride-in with motorbikes arriving on High Street to kick off the event.

"I thoroughly enjoyed being a part of last year's ride-in procession and know from my small involvement then how hard the organisers work behind the scenes to coordinate the much-loved event,” said Councillor Malcolm Ogle, Mayor of Daventry and Chair of Daventry Town Council.

The event features a bike stunt show and the traditional 'Show and Shine' competition, which, this year, will include scooters.

The motorcycle display will include vintage, classic, modern, and customised models.

Children riding the motorcycles at a previous edition of the Daventry Motorcycle Festival.

There will be a variety of free activities for families, from street entertainment and dancers to live music and fairground exhibitors and caterers.

“I look forward to seeing many families in attendance and a vast array of motor vehicles on display," said Cllr Ogle.

Daventry Motorcycle Festival will take place from 10am to 4pm. Spectators are recommended to arrive at 9.45am to enjoy the grand parade of motorcycles in preparation for the festival's official start at 10am. Entry is free to visitors.

The event is organised by volunteers in partnership with several local stakeholders, including Daventry Town Council and West Northamptonshire Council.