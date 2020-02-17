‘Rare and spectacular machines’ coming to brand new Northants classic car show

The event, which will be held in the Northamptonshire countryside this summer, will offer local food produce too

A brand new classic car show will be coming to a stunning location in Northamptonshire this year.

Althorp Estate will be the stunning background for the classic car show. Photo: Lou Johnson/Spacesuit Media

Named Auto Royale, the event will see ‘rare and spectacular machines’ on show and competing at Althorp Estate.

The three-day event in July will showcase a mix of prestigious concours competition, vintage, classic and supercar car club displays and specialist traders.

There will be 150 cars from Britain and abroad at the show from the Edwardian era to the 1980s.

The cars will compete for a range of traditional class awards, special celebration awards and the coveted best in show.

Ben Guynan, sales director at Marque II events said: “We are delighted to announce the date of the inaugural Auto Royale at Althorp.

“Working in partnership with Lord Spencer and the Althorp Estate, we believe Auto Royale will offer something entirely different in the UK for the international enthusiast, with our goal to become the most anticipated classic motoring event of the British summer season.”

One of the stars of the show will be a 1962 Ferrari 196 SP, which was recently priced between $8 and $10 million.

Paul Mathers, director at Marque II events said: “It’s such a pleasure to finally give car enthusiasts a vision of what will be an incredible line up at our first Auto Royale at Althorp.

“This stunning Ferrari truly captures the spirit of Auto Royale and our mission to bring rare and spectacular machines to be enjoyed in the surroundings of this wonderful family estate at Althorp.”

During the event that will be held between July 17 and July 19, there will be corporate hospitality as well as a showcase of local produce and wine.

The catering will be from local company Hibiscus.

A three-day ticket for an adult is £41 and a child ticket (over 11s) is £21.50.

Tickets can be bought here.