Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Full list of Northamptonshire’s 200-plus road closures from Abthorpe to Yardley Hastings

More than 200 roads across Northamptonshire will be closed for street parties, pageants and parades to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Local councils published an official list of streets from Abthorpe to Yardley Hastings which have applied for official closures between Thursday (June 2) and Sunday (June 4).
■ Thursday, June 2 —
Abthorpe, The Green. 2pm to 8pm
Aston Le Walls, Main Street, 10am to 6pm
Brackley, Lathbury Road, 12 noon to 6:30pm
Duston , Barnard Close, 11am to 11pm
Northampton, Lea Road, 10am to 11:59pm
Northampton. Kingsway, 10am to 11:59pm
Wollaston, High Street, 8pm to 10pm
Woodford, Church Street, 12 noon to 8pm
■ Friday, June 3 —
Aldwincle, Main Street, 11am to 5:30pm
Aynho, Charlton Road, 8:30pm to 10:40pm
Barton Seagrave, Fitzwilliam Drive, 2pm to 7pm
Brackley, Halls Lane, N/A
Brackley, Roman Way , 12 noon to 6pm
Braunston, Church Road and Harrow Lane, 11am to 4pm
Cogenhoe, Orchard Way, 12 noon to 6:30pm
Daventry, Kingston Close, 9am to 7pm
Denton , Main Street, 1pm to 10:30pm
Duston , Park Lane, 3pm to 7pm
Great Doddington, High Street, Chapel Lane and Doctors Lane, 9am to 9pm
Higham Ferrers, Linden Avenue, 2pm to 8pm
Hinton in the Hedges, Farthinghoe Road, 7am to 9pm
Kettering, Kirby Court, 12 noon to 9pm
Kettering, Shelley Road, 11am to 6pm
Kettering, Tailby Avenue, 3pm to 10pm
Kettering, Blake Court, 12 noon to 11:59pm
Kings Cliffe, Bridge Street, 12:30pm to 3pm
Lowick, Robb's Lane, 12 noon to 7pm
Marston St Lawrence, The Green, 3pm to 7pm
Middleton Cheney, The Avenue, 1pm to 11:59pm
Northampton, Marlestones, 11am to 4pm
Northampton, Wrenbury Road, 10am to 8pm
Northampton, Edinburgh Road, 12 noon to 11pm
Northampton, Shedfield Way, 11am to 11pm
Northampton, Sheerwater Drive, 6pm to 9pm
Northampton, Thirlestane Crescent, 11am to 5pm
Northampton, Rushmere Avenue, 12 noon to 9pm
Northampton, Fir Tree Walk, 12 noon to 10pm
Raunds, Rotton Row, 10am to 6pm
Wellingborough, Colwell Road, 1pm to 6pm
Weedon Bec, South Street, 10am to 9pm
Woodford, Church Street, 12 noon to 6pm
■ Saturday, June 4 —
Barton Seagrave, Lawrence Close, 12 noon to 10pm
Brackley, Saimons Close, N/A
Brackley, Banbury Road, 12 noon to 10pm
Braunston, Ashby Road junction with High Street and The Green, 1pm to 5pm
Braunston, Dark Lane, 10:30am to 12 noon
Brigstock, Hall Hill, 9am to 4pm
Brixworth, Pytchley Close, 12 noon to 4pm
Broughton, Glebe Avenue, 2pm to 6pm
Chipping Warden, Culworth Road, 9am to 23:59pm
Corby, Beatty Gardens, 1pm to 10pm
Daventry, Kings Green, 11:30am to 21:00pm
Denton , Main Street, 12 noon to 11pm
Desborough, Langdale, 3pm to 7pm
East Farndon, Harborough Road, 10am to 10pm
Gayton , High Street, 11am to 4pm
Geddington, The Woodlands, 11am to 11:59pm
Higham Ferrers, Hachenburg Place, 10am to 7pm
Kettering, William Street, 10am to 10pm
Naseby, School Lane, N/A
Northampton, Valley Road, 12 noon to 8pm
Northampton, Charnwood Avenue, 11am to 5pm
Northampton, Church Way and High Street, 10am to 5pm
Northampton, Melbourne Lane, 11am to 10pm
Northampton, Artizan Road, 11:30am to 8pm
Northampton, Greenfield Avenue, 10am to 11:45pm
Northampton, Huntsmead, 1:30 pm to 9pm
Northampton, Lichfield Drive, 12:30pm to 9:30pm
Northampton, Lowick Court, 12 noon to 9pm
Northampton, Greenfield Road, 7am to 23:59pm
Northampton, Drapery, Bridge Street, Mercers Row, George Row, Wood Hill, Abington Street, St Giles Terrace, The Ridings, Dychurch Lane and Hazelwood Road, 10am to 2pm. All parking suspended from 0:01am to 2pm
Old Stratford, Willow Green, 12 noon to 11:59pm
Old, Harrington Road, 3pm to 5pm
Oundle, Market Place, New Street and West Street, 7am to 9pm
Oundle , Milton Road and Blackpot Lane, 7am to 9pm
Oundle , North Street, St Osyths Lane, South Road, Mill Road, Stoke Hill, Benefield Road, Milton Road and Blackpot Lane, 7am to 9pm
Polebrook, Duke Street and Church Street, 9am to 7pm
Potterspury, Meadow View, 1pm to 7pm
Raunds, Ashfield Avenue, 10am to 10pm
Rushden, Arundel Court, 1pm to 11pm
Rushden, Rockingham Court, 2pm to 6pm
Rushden, Alnwick Close, 12 noon to 8pm
Sibbertoft, Berkley Street, 10:30am to 5pm
Slipton Main Street, 12 noon to 7pm
Towcester, Islington Road, 9am to 7pm
Wellingborough, part of Vicarage Farm Road, 3pm to 6:30pm
Wellingborough, Gilbey Close, 11am to 11:59pm
Wellingborough, Teal Lane, 8am to 11:59pm
Wellingborough, Chequers Lane, 12 noon to 10pm
■ Sunday, June 5 —
Abthorpe, The Green, 11am to 4pm
Aynho, Charlton Road , 11:30am to 6pm
Badby, The Green, 10am to 7pm
Brackley, Romulus Way, 10:45am to 11pm
Brackley, Old Town, 12:30pm to 2pm
Brackley, Blackbirds Close, 10am to 9pm
Brackley, Waynflete Avenue, 10am to 6pm
Brackley, Beech Drive, 1pm to 4pm
Brackley, Elm Drive, 7am to 12 noon
Brackley, Ellesmere Court, N/A
Brackley, Blencowe Drive, 2pm to 8pm
Brackley, Rose Drive, 1:30pm to 4:30pm
Brackley, Beech Drive, 10am to 11:59pm
Brackley, High Street, 1pm to 6pm
Brafield, Church Lane, 11am to 7pm
Braybrooke, Griffin Road, 12 noon to 6pm
Brixworth, Brackenborough, 12 noon to 5pm
Brixworth, Spratton Road between Northampton Road and Pytchley Way, 1:45pm to 4:15pm
Brixworth, Hunt Close, 12 noon to 6pm
Bugbrooke, Oaklands, 12 noon to 6pm
Byfield, Westhorpe Lane, 10am to 8pm
Charwelton, Chapel Lane, 9am to 6pm
Church Stowe, Main Street, 1pm to 6pm
Clipston, High Street, 8am to 8pm
Clopton, Main Street, 7am to 11pm
Corby, Leonardo Court, 10am to 6:15pm
Croughton, Park End, 12 noon to 2pm
Culworth, The Green, 9am to 6pm
Daventry, Curlew Way, 11:30am to 4pm
Daventry, St Augustin Way, 10am to 10pm
Daventry, Ashworth Street, 11:30am to 9pm
Daventry, The Westway, 11am to 5pm
Daventry, Cameron Close, 11am to 5pm
Daventry, Cross Street and School Street, 11am to 8pm
Daventry, Holden Grove, 11am to 9pm
Denford, Front Street and Child Street, 10am to 10pm
Denton , Main Street, 10am to 11pm
Desborough, Kingsley Avenue, 1pm to 5pm
Duddington, Todds Hill and Church Lane, 10am to 6pm
Earls Barton, Knights Close, 9am to 4pm
East Haddon, Main Street, 11am to 6pm
Eydon, High Street, 8am to 10pm
Finedon, Kenmuir Road, 2:30pm to 7:30pm
Flore, The Crescent, 10am to 10pm
Flore, The Green, 12 noon to 9:30pm
Glapthorn, Main Street, 9am to 6pm
Great Houghton, High Street, N/A
Gretton, Kirby Road, 8:30am to 6pm
Guilsborough, The Green and part of High Street, 10am to 6pm
Hanging Houghton, Manor Road, 3pm to 9:30pm
Higham Ferrers, Dryden Way, 3pm to 9pm
Higham Ferrers, Saffron Road, between Vine Hill Drive and The Hawthorns, 9am to 7pm
Irchester, Woodlands Road, 10am to 6pm
Irchester, Arkwright Road, 12 noon to 5pm
Islip, High Street, 1pm to 4pm
Kettering, Greenfield Avenue, 2pm to 8pm
Kettering, Park View, 12 noon to 9pm
Kettering, Pipers Hill Road, 12 noon to 6pm
Kettering, Linden Avenue, 12 noon to 6pm
Kettering, Lomond Drive, 12 noon to 4pm
Kettering, Hetford Road, 12 noon to 6pm
Kettering, Roundhill Road, 11 noon to 4pm
Kettering, part of Mill Road, 11 noon to 11pm
Little Houghton, Bedford Road between Lodge Road and No.51, 12 noon to 8pm
Middleton Cheney, Cheney Gardens, 12 noon to 3pm
Moulton, Church Hill, 12 noon to 6pm
Northampton, Covington Street, 1pm to 8pm
Northampton, Blackberry Lane, 9am to 7pm
Northampton, Ashburnham Road, 11am to 5pm
Northampton, Trevor Crescent, 1pm to 6:30pm
Northampton, Lady Winefrides Walk, 2pm to 5:30pm
Northampton, Hertford Court, 9am to 11pm
Northampton, Homestead Way, 1pm to 9pm
Northampton, Rookery Lane between Clover Lane and Plough Lane, 1pm to 5pm
Northampton, Meshaw Crescent, 10:30am to 9:30pm
Northampton, Birchfield Road, from Collingwood Road to Oakwood Road, 8am to 10pm
Northampton, Cedar Road, 11am to 4pm
Northampton, Lime Avenue, 12 noon to 6pm
Northampton, Southfield Road, 11am to 9pm
Piddington, Old End and Willoughby Way, 1:30pm to 8pm
Piddington, St Johns Way, 12 noon to 6pm
Preston Capes, Old Forge Lane, 10am to 6pm
Preston Capes, Church Way, 10am to 6pm
Raunds, Marshalls Road, 7am to 10pm
Raunds, Laywood Closure, 1pm to 5pm
Ringstead, High Street, 12 noon to 6pm
Rothwell, Harrington Road, Fox Street, High Street, Bridge Street, Bell Hill, Glendon Road, Columbus Crescent and back onto Glendon Road to Bell Hill, 12 noon to 1:30pm
Rushden, Sandringham Close, 10am to 6pm
Rushden, Prospect Avenue, N/A
Slapton, Slapton Hill, between Church Lane to Chapel Lane, 7am to 11:55pm
Staverton, Manor Road, Oakham Lane, Church St, The Green, 10am to 8pm
Thorpe Achurch, Lilford Road, 11:30am to 5:30pm
Tiffield, High Street North, N/A
Titchmarsh, The Green, 2pm to 6pm
Titchmarsh, Polopit, 10am to 11pm
Wellingborough, James Road, 12 noon to 9pm
Wellingborough, Second Avenue, 1pm to 9pm
Wellingborough, Malborough Avenue, 11am to 4pm
Wellingborough, The Drive, 9am to 5pm
Wellingborough, The Glade, 11:50am to 5pm
Wellingborough, Sandpiper Lane, 9am to 11pm
Wellingborough, Highfield Road, 9am to 9pm
Wellingborough, Castle Street, 11am to 6pm
West Haddon, West End, 11am to 10pm
Wilbarston, Church Street, N/A
Wollaston, London Road, 9am to 5:30pm
Wood Burcote, Wood Burcote, 12 noon to 8pm
Woodford Halse, Sidney Road, 11:30am to 7pm
Yardley Hastings, Northampton Road, 11am to 6pm