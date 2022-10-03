Pumpkin patches to visit in and around Northamptonshire for Halloween 2022

1. Saxby’s Cider - Grange Farm

You can now pre-book tickets to your own pumpkins at Saxby’s farm in Wellingborough from October 15! Bring your wellies, grab a wheelbarrow and venture through the patch to pick as many pumpkins as you want. The Saxby’s Cider bar and shop will be open and there will be a BBQ and trailer rides, which can be purchased on arrival. Please note that no dogs are allowed in the pumpkin patch. Tickets cost £2.50 and include entry for one car and all occupants. Admission is from 10am to 4pm.

Photo: Saxby’s Cider