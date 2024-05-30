Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Children are invited to join the St John Ambulance youth group in Daventry, where they can participate in a variety of activities while learning essential first-aid techniques.

As the country's leading first aid charity, St John Ambulance works with volunteers to teach people about first aid and emergency medical services.

The organisation provides several youth groups for children across Northamptonshire, such as the Badgers group for children under the age of 11 and the Cadets programme for children aged 10 to 17.

A St John Ambulance volunteer, also known as a Youth Leader, discussed with this newspaper the benefits of the newly established Daventry Badgers group.

Michelle Lillis, 42, from Bugbrooke, said: “I am incredibly proud to be part of it. It definitely gives you a sense of self-worth. You get that feeling that you're doing good.”

Michelle and her daughter have been volunteering at the Badgers unit based in Tamar Square, Daventry, since it first opened in September 2023.

“I thought ‘I could do that. I could give back to the community’.

“At first, it was a bit of curiosity, but after meeting with them and seeing the work that they do, it was definitely something that I really wanted to do from there,” said Michelle.

The Badgers programme covers a range of subjects and activities, from first aid to communication skills, healthy living, and being safe.

Children earn badges and certificates for each activity, and every three topics a Badger completes earns them an award. At nine completed subjects, the children achieve a Super Badger Award.

Michelle said: “From what I've heard back from the Badgers, they've all been in some sort of situation where they needed to know a little bit of first aid and didn't.

“There is one child who has actually put into use some of the skills that they've learned. And she said that she remained calm throughout and knew exactly what to do, when to do it, and what to say. It has helped her. And that's something that we want them all to learn.”

Currently, there are approximately 22 children in the group, which is led by five Youth Leaders.

“We've definitely grown. We started off with just two leaders. We're now quite a strong team,” said Michelle.

All Badger Setts and Cadet units charge a fixed annual subscription of £72, which can be paid annually or monthly.

Michelle said: “We've had a lot of children who were incredibly nervous when they first turned out. They're in really strong friendship groups now. They spend time together outside of Saint John.

“We've got children with different levels of learning disabilities, and every programme is catered around that so that they don't feel left out. They're very much included.”

The Youth Leaders at the Daventry unit are always seeking new members and volunteers to join their team. Click here to register.

“It would be great to have some more leaders come on board, so if anybody is looking to give up a few hours of their time, that would be fantastic.