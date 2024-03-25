Prize bingo in aid of Dementia UK
Come and join us!
We are holding another prize bingo, this will be in aid of Dementia UK.
This is for the Admiral Nurses who look after the patients in their homes.
The bingo will be held on 26th April at Woodford Halse Social Club.
Doors open: 6.30pm - bingo starts at 7.30pm
There will also be a raffle so please bring plenty of money with you - let's help raise lots of money for this fantastic charity.
Thank you for your continued support with this.
All welcome.