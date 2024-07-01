Pre Harvest Brunch event to support the local farming community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An event will take place on Thursday 11th July, 10am at Yelvertoft Reading Room to bring the farming community together ahead of a busy harvest season

The pre harvest brunch event is being organised by No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC to create a social opportunity for the farming community to get together before the busy harvest period commences, where crops such as wheat, barley, beans and oats will be gathered in.

Farmers and their families are being encouraged to attend a social gathering to enjoy food and drink, free of charge, thanks to sponsorship from Anglian Water. There will also be some stall holders and service providers ready to chat which include Northants Rural Police Team, Northampton ACRE, NFU Mutual, Rights of Way and The Farming Community Network.

Organiser Milly Fyfe commented ‘Our pre-harvest brunch event will bring the local farming community together to help support and overcome a number of pressures including financial uncertainty, working long hours in isolation, mental health challenges and an influx of cheaper, less regulated imports.

Pre harvest farmers brunch flyer 11th July in Yelvertoft

Please do join us in celebrating the dedication of our farmers, promote positive wellbeing, sharing information, networking and raising awareness of local food production.’

To register your attendance for catering purposes, please email: [email protected] or complete the following booking form: dashboard.mailerlite.com/forms/699913/121387804424930616/share

No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC purpose

The farming community in the UK is facing a severe mental health crisis, with a staggering 95% of farmers under 40 identifying poor mental health as a major hidden challenge. According to the Farm Safety Foundation, farmers are under immense pressure from long hours of isolation, blurred lines between work and home life, and financial uncertainty. These stressors contribute to alarmingly high suicide rates within the farming community.

Our farmers work tirelessly to produce some of the highest quality and safest food in the world, but they are undermined by the influx of cheaper, less regulated foreign imports. This creates an uneven playing field, making it difficult for our farmers to compete.

Meanwhile, consumers are grappling with the cost of living crisis, often opting for the most affordable food options, which are not always the healthiest, most sustainable, or most nutritious choices. Our nation faces issues with food security, a lack of understanding about food provenance, and a gap in the skills and confidence needed to cook from scratch.

No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC aims to address these challenges by empowering people to cook from scratch using seasonal UK produce. By promoting healthy eating, we enhance overall physical and mental wellbeing, reducing the pressures on local health services. We strive to support mental health in the farming community and promote food security and sustainability. Our mission is to connect consumers with the source of their food, foster cooking skills, and encourage healthy, nutritious eating habits for families on a budget.