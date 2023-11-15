‘Outraged’ and ‘annoyed’ gym members saved weekend fitness classes at Daventry Leisure Centre

Following weeks of uncertainty and several emails to the company, the weekend classes are now back on

“Outraged” residents won the fight against Daventry Leisure Centre cancelling weekend fitness classes primarily attended by women.

Daventry Leisure Centre, run by Everyone Active, attempted to cancel two weekend sessions, the Bodypump and Bodystep classes, following what was claimed to be a "review" made by the company.

“Annoyed” members of the gym have rallied together and emailed the facility management.

Pam Atkins pictured with the other members at their Saturday class.

Following a brief adjustment, the company allowed members to attend the remaining classes through the month of November.

Yesterday, November 14, the company decided to resume both Saturday classes indefinitely.

Pam Atkins, a financial advisor from Daventry, has been attending both “unique” weekend classes for more than five years now. She said: “These classes are important.

“There are ladies there who have been going religiously for 20 years, women who feel safe and comfortable in these classes, which provide much-needed exercise not just for the body but for the mind and soul, interacting with like-minded people whilst having fun.”

The members were reportedly notified about the modifications made to the Saturday classes one week prior to the changes taking effect, at the end of October.

The Bodypump class, from 9am, was going to be moved to Wednesday evening, and the Bodystep class, from 10am, was going to be removed entirely.

Pam found out by checking the scheduling app on her phone to book her class. She noticed that reservations for the next week were no longer available.

“Everyone was completely outraged. No one could really understand why they made that decision. It was highly frustrating,” said Pam.

Members requested an explanation, and Pam shared that reportedly the company reviewed both classes and found out that, with just 29 people attending out of the 35 expected members, the "maximum capacity" had not been reached.

“So, 29 people have to suffer because of six spaces, it just doesn’t make sense. There’s not enough room to get 35 people in with the equipment and space that we need to do the exercise classes safely,” said Pam.

The “annoyed” members at the gym rallied together and sent emails to the centre.

Simon Fearn, Everyone Active regional contract manager, said: “Our group exercise programme is under constant review in order to cater for the needs of the local community.”

After a few weeks, the company decided to resume both Saturday classes indefinitely.

Simon Fearn said: “Following recent changes to the programme, we are pleased to reinstate our Saturday Bodypump and Bodystep classes, in line with customer demand.