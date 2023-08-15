Northamptonshire's Good Food and Drink Festival Returns this September

The successful festival, sponsored by Kettering based Wilson Browne Solicitors, brings together local food producers and enthusiasts once again offering a variety of produce and delicacies as well as providing them with an opportunity to display their passion for food and drink.

Over 40 exhibitors and 900 food enthusiasts attended the 2022 event and the expectations are for this to rise this year following the success of the previous year’s events. The fun filled day, which also included a wide range of entertainment for all the family to enjoy, is free to attend and gives food and drink lovers a chance to sample and purchase local produce made in Northamptonshire as well as the surrounding area whilst relaxing in the summer sunshine and beautiful gardens of the award winning Kettering Park Hotel & Spa.

Also present on the day were the Daniel Thwaites shire horses who welcomed the visiting public and they will be returning this year together with several well-known local producers including makers of fine bespoke chutneys and preserves, bread producers, and a local brewery. The event will include, Gluten Free, Dairy free and vegan suppliers.

The festival was the vision of the hotel’s General Manager Andrew Hollett and brought together by local events management business Polka Dot Events to bring the festival to the hotel to help put local food producers on the Northamptonshire map. This year, however, the event will be organised by NNBN, Northamptonshire’s Membership Organisation and supported by Desborough based Poppy Design Studio.

Andrew Hollett, General Manager of Kettering Park Hotel & Spa said “I have always wanted to hold a food and drink festival at Kettering Park since becoming involved in the food and drink scene through my own passion for all things local and Northamptonshire especially. The quality and variety of producers is amazing, and many items are used on our menu’s”