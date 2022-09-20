Northamptonshire town’s popular festival returns after Covid hiatus

A popular festival held in a Northamptonshire town was finally able to return this summer after a Covid hiatus.

Buckby Feast Day takes place in Long Buckby every two years and is the culmination of a week’s worth of events including a scarecrow trail, quiz and produce and craft show.

This year Feast Day was celebrated on August bank holiday (August 29) for the first time since 2018 following an unplanned hiatus due to the pandemic.

The festival in Long Buckby was well attended by locals.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held on the Long Buckby Sports Field, visitors were treated to a selection of live music, food, stalls and more.

A spokesman for the event said: “Following a formal opening by Nick and Michelle Wilkins, chair and Secretary of the Buckby Feast Committee, the crowds continued to build through the day and constant queues for much of the food, drink and entertainment substantiated fantastic support for the event from the village and surrounding area.

“This is a charitable event raising money for well-deserved causes in the village itself and is also sponsored, endorsed and supported by many local businesses in Long Buckby and the Daventry District.

“With a change to the traditional ‘Parade of the Pudn’s’ this year the ‘Feas Pudn’ itself was diligently prepared to a traditional recipe by Committee members and sold in the local bakery and at the Feast Day itself, selling out within half an hour of the official opening.”

Money raised at the festival was donated to good causes in the town.