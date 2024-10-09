Daventry junior parkrun, a two-kilometre event for runners and walkers ages four to 14 and volunteers, takes place at the park at 9am every Sunday.

Scarlett and Eliza Humphrey, who represented Great Britain in swimming at the Games, led the parkrun's warm-up and tailwalk for the young athletes on Sunday (October 6).

Sally Tilt, 50, the parkrun event organiser, said: “The children were really excited.

“Lots of the younger children asked to have photos taken with them. That was really lovely.”

The Humphrey sisters from West Haddon have been completely blind since birth.

Sharon Dyke, 50, the twins’ mother, said: “They're just the same as raising sighted children and just need a bit more support in other areas.

“As a parent, both me and their dad are more involved.”

The twins first started swimming as young children at a swimming club in Daventry.

“At the start, I wanted them to get into swimming because it's a good life skill to have.

“I think swimming is quite accessible because it's quite a tactile sport,” said the mother.

Eliza and Scarlett, who are currently taking a gap year, have both risen through the ranks at Northampton Swimming Club.

They train for more than 20 hours a week, and their parents take them to the pool first thing in the morning and in the evenings.

“With swimming, you've just got the freedom of the water. (...) You're fairly safe.

“I think the girls quite like the challenge of trying to beat their own times. So for them, it's just like a personal triumph. They just like that kind of environment, that kind of sportsmanship,” said Sharon.

The sisters made history in June 2022 by becoming the first twins who participated for GB at the World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira.

Scarlett took home a bronze medal in the 2022 World Championships in Madeira, while Eliza has earned two medals in Europe so far.

The 19-year-olds represented ParalympicsGB in the S11 class category for blind or nearly blind swimmers. They qualified for many events in Paris and returned home with two personal best times and swimming medals.

“They loved it. (...) They said that when they came out of the caller's room, which is a very, very quiet area, the loudness of the crowd of 13,000 people was quite overwhelming.

“It was really intense. Everyone was there, so it was a really loud atmosphere. It was great,” said Sharon.

On Sunday, Scarlett and Eliza joined Sally and the rest of the volunteers for a running session at Daventry Country Park.

Sally said: “There's no need to be held back in any way. Anyone can take part and enjoy the experience of running alongside lots of other people as well. So that's the really nice sort of message that Scarlett and Eliza demonstrate and send out.

“It is nice. Without any pressure. It's not a race. Not trying to beat anyone. You're just sort of doing it to enjoy the run.”

With the help of 169 volunteers over the years, the free sessions have been held since June 2016 and have seen the participation of almost 6501 people.

“We're really grateful to our volunteers who come every week.

“Hopefully, it proves to be a really nice kind of entry point into sport and exercise for people. We also get a lot of parents who run alongside their children as well,” said Sally.

Between 70 and 100 young children participate every week regularly, with around 14 volunteers at the location for every session.

To mark their achievements, children are awarded wristbands when they reach a particular junior parkrun milestone. After 11 sessions, a half-marathon wristband is given out. Around 770 have been distributed so far.

“If other children or other young people want to get involved in something, especially like parkrun, for example, then it's accessible, and parents of children who are visually impaired should really give it a try with their children.

“You shouldn't feel worried about it all. I'm not saying it's like really easy, and sometimes you do have to fight your little corner, but there's plenty of nice people out there who are willing to support you,” said Sharon.

Click here to register for free for the Daventry Country Park junior parkrun event.

1 . Daventry Country Park parkrun event Scarlett and Eliza Humphrey, who represented Great Britain in swimming at the Paralympic Games in Paris, led the parkrun's session on Sunday (October 6). Photo: Sally Tilt Photo Sales

