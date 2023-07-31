A Northamptonshire farm has re-opened its pick-your-own sunflower field for the 2023 summer.

Fromant and Sanders farm in Kislingbury, alos known as Kislingbury Sunnies & Spooks, opened for the first time on Monday (July 31).

The activity was popular among families last year, and this year there is even more to draw in parents and children for a day out during the summer holidays.

The sunflowers at Sunnies and Spooks are looking good. Photo: Sunnies and Spooks Kislingbury.

Owner Harry Fromant previously said: “It’s looking really good. We’re happy with it.

“This year there is loads more stuff than last year. We have built a cafe from old railway carriages and we only had one small marquee last year, now we have another massive one so there is loads of cover for people.

"It’s a really nice day out. You get out on a farm, there’s loads of outdoor activities for the kids, you get a nice bouquet of flowers and nice pictures. It’s fun for all the family and there is something for everyone.”

As well as the sunflower field and the new cafe, the family day out will also offer vintage tractors for children to play on, pedal tractors, big sand pits, the bell mountain and a hunt through the field.

Harry says the days which the pick-your-own field will be open throughout August will be dependent on weather, but, again, it will be posted on Facebook daily. When it is open the hours will be 10am to 4.30pm. Entrance is £5.50 per person, which includes three sunflowers arranged in a bouquet. Under threes go free.