Northamptonshire coffee morning event raising funds for Macmillan is set to take place this month

A Northamptonshire resident is hosting a Macmillan Coffee Morning for her community to thank the charity for its support.

Verity Spencer took over the yearly event last year, in April 2022, after it ran for more than 20 years in the village.

The 22-year-old from Charwelton, near Daventry, said: “Quite a few people we know had cancer. We’re raising money for a good cause.”

Verity Spencer, the Charwelton Macmillan Coffee Morning event organiser, pictured in her spare time.

The Charwelton Macmillan Coffee Morning event is set to be held on Saturday, September 23, between 10am and 12pm at Charwelton Village Hall, in Chapel Street.

Samantha Jones, Macmillan Fundraising manager in Northampton, said: “The countdown to Coffee Morning is officially on, and it’s always so fantastic to see so many people get involved.

“Every Coffee Morning has the power to raise vital pennies and pounds which makes a huge difference to those living with cancer and enables us to fund cancer support services across the country.”

Residents can enjoy free cakes, tea, and coffee, as well as a variety of stalls and games, at the event. The tickets for adults are £2 with free entry for children.

Verity Spencer, the Charwelton Macmillan Coffee Morning event organiser, pictured at her University of Nottingham graduation, where she studied Chemistry.

“It wouldn’t be possible without the support of friends and family. They’re the foundation of it. We have lots of local businesses that support the morning by donating raffle prizes and produce to sell and by advertising the event,” said Verity.

Last year, on September 24, the Charwelton event raised more than £2,900 for the Macmillan Cancer Support charity.

Marley Farm, a family-run farm shop in Byfield, has donated jams, chutneys, and honey for the event over the years.

“There's a lot to do, lots of activities and things to buy. Everyone is invited. We'll welcome you with a big smile and a piece of cake,” said Verity.

The coffee morning is a national fundraiser and anyone can get involved by hosting their own event. This year, Macmillan Coffee Morning is on Friday, September 29.

“Whether it’s a cuppa with your pals in the park, a virtual coffee morning, or a big gathering, every single Coffee Morning hosted or attended enables Macmillan to do whatever it takes to support people living with cancer and their families. There’s still time to get involved,” said Samantha.