Northamptonshire business joins forces for their latest production
International Dressage Trainer, Performer and Author of "Living and Working with the Horse of Spain” Peter Maddison-Greenwell has joined forces with Bellydance & Flamenco teacher and performer Fulya (Lynne Meryl Chapman) for new acts in The First Equestrian Theatre’s Latest production "The Royal Horses of England & Spain".The show has three dates at Pickering Grange Equestrian in Ellistown, Coalville, UK starting this Saturdays; 8th June, 14th July and 31st August https://bit.ly/Royal_Horses_Tickets and is available for hire at venues and events around the country contact [email protected]. Both businesses are based in Long Buckby, Northants and both are passionate about education, be it of dance, horses or history,This unique theatrical production combines all of the above, told via captivating stories that will surprise and entertain. The beautiful horses interact with each other as well as the actors, dancers and performers in their beautiful period costumes playing out each act. Showing how Kings, Queens and nobility intertwine with other fascinating characters from the past. Fulya will perform Flamenco with Invasor and Peter, who will be using the Garrocha which is a 12-14 foot pole, or lance that was used for fighting and for controlling cattle. She will also perform Bellydance and Fusion Bellydance with her troupe “The UnStable Girl’s” https://bit.ly/Royal_Horses_Tickets https://www.elcaballodeespana.co.uk www.fulyadancer.co.uk https://www.facebook.com/Americano68 https://www.facebook.com/fulyabellydancer https://www.instagram.com/thefirstequestriantheatre https://www.instagram.com/fulya_bellydance
