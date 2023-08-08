Northamptonshire award-winning dental therapist introduces free new events for young people with dental anxiety

A Northamptonshire dental therapist holds free events including oral health checks in Daventry for young people aged 16 and younger.

The events are aimed at children who have dental anxiety, have never been to the dentist before or are living with mental health problems such as sensory impairments.

The 'Sensory Dentistry' sessions are being hosted by MCR Dental Services in partnership with the Together Dental dental practice in Market Square, Daventry.

Michaela Robinson, aged 29, is a dental therapist who owns MCR Dental Services and works at the Daventry Together Dental practice.

“It was brilliant. It couldn’t have gone any better. I was able to give the parents advice as well as the children. We had one child that actually cried because he had to leave,” said Michaela.

Michaela has been a dental therapist at the Together Dental dental practice since 2021, having previously worked there as a nurse since 2012.

As part of her training, she attended university at King’s College London from 2018 to 2020 and participated in a variety of additional courses alongside her studies to improve her knowledge.

Michaela was carrying out an oral health assessment on a young patient.

Last year, Michaela won in the category of the Best Recently Qualified Dental Therapist at the National Clinical Dentistry Awards 2022 and the category of the Best Recently Qualified Therapist (within the last five years) at the Clinical Dentistry Awards ceremony.

“My aim is to get everyone comfortable. Everything moves at the patient’s own pace. I enjoy seeing and treating children,” said Michaela.

It all started during one of Michela's consultations when she assisted a child who required fillings and could not relax by playing their favourite song loudly during the procedure.

“I just happened to ask what their favourite song was. We got everything done. We got all the treatment done just by providing a safe space,” said Michaela.

She has been working since March to put these events together. Michaela created a questionnaire for the patients to tailor the appointments to their specific needs. She wanted to provide a comfortable environment for people struggling with sensory impairment, with no pressure to attend the check-ups.

“It was a great success. The children ran straight into the calming tent. It was amazing to see them just walk into the practice. Not everyone wanted to come into the surgery, but they could play in the waiting area, and I brought in some teddies for them to feel comfortable,” said Michaela.

On Friday, July 28, Michela transformed the waiting room and surgery into a calming sensory experience with a light projector playing white noise music, a relaxation tent, fidget toys, colouring books, and tooth-friendly snacks.

She served platters of fruits and carrots and cucumber sticks to educate people about healthy eating and provide a space for individuals to eat without being judged.

Michaela showed patients and parents examples of oral health aids and recommended the most suitable option for each individual.

“Some of them have never seen a dentist before because their parents have been worried about how they would react. A few of the children were nonverbal.

“Several patients were even told not to bother going to the dentist since it would be a waste of time. In this day and age, NHS dentists are so oversubscribed that they just haven’t got the have the time to spend to relax or calm them down,” said Michaela.

All children received a goodie bag and a certificate for attending.

“I think it’s a great way to build a report, even simply bringing the parents into a non-judgmental place where the children may have things done if they want to, and don't have to if they don't,” said Michaela.

The next ‘Sensory Dentistry’ event is set to take place on September 1 at the Together Dental practice.

“Definitely come to one of the sensory days. You can bring in anything you like, whatever makes you comfortable, whether it's headphones, teddies, blankets, a friend or a sibling. It's simply a playtime and an introduction to the dentist,” said Michaela.