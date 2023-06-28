New exhibition exploring town's historic crafts and manufacturing to open at Daventry Museum

A new exhibition exploring the town’s historic crafts and manufacturing is set to open at Daventry Museum.

Inspired by people and places around Daventry, the exhibition – called ‘Made in Daventry & Its Surrounds’ - will open on Saturday (July 1) from 10am to 4pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The displays will explore creativity, historic crafts, and manufacturing businesses in the town and beyond.

Roller bearings manufactured by Daventry company Timken.

Most Popular

A museum spokeswoman said: “Exhibits feature roller bearing company Timken, Tudor Rose Woodturners, trades including whip making and thatching, as well as visual art displays by local artist Nina Cashmore and Daisy Smith.

“There’s something for everyone to enjoy and the museum is free to visit.”