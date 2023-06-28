News you can trust since 1869
New exhibition exploring town's historic crafts and manufacturing to open at Daventry Museum

The exhibition will open this weekend
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 28th Jun 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read

A new exhibition exploring the town’s historic crafts and manufacturing is set to open at Daventry Museum.

Inspired by people and places around Daventry, the exhibition – called ‘Made in Daventry & Its Surrounds’ - will open on Saturday (July 1) from 10am to 4pm.

The displays will explore creativity, historic crafts, and manufacturing businesses in the town and beyond.

Roller bearings manufactured by Daventry company Timken.Roller bearings manufactured by Daventry company Timken.
Roller bearings manufactured by Daventry company Timken.
    A museum spokeswoman said: “Exhibits feature roller bearing company Timken, Tudor Rose Woodturners, trades including whip making and thatching, as well as visual art displays by local artist Nina Cashmore and Daisy Smith.

    “There’s something for everyone to enjoy and the museum is free to visit.”

    The exhibition will run until Saturday December 2, 2023.