New Daventry Town Council event was ‘wonderful’, according to Daventry Mayor
The town's new event brought together a variety of local clubs and groups to showcase their work and encourage people to take up a new hobby.
Daventry Summer Games and Daventry Skate Jam were held at New Street Park on the same day. Visitors enjoyed having a go at a variety of free activities at the event, including boxing, fencing, martial arts, netball, rugby, archery, and golf.
Mayor of Daventry Councillor Karen Tweedale said: “It was wonderful to see so many people enjoying the fun and games and learning about all the local clubs and teams they can join.”
The free event included children's sports races run by Sport4Fitness CIC, such as the sack race, egg and spoon race and hopscotch.
More leisurely activities like crafting were also available, as well as board and garden games from Zepic Games & Events.
Daventry Skate Jam included a skate competition with prizes and complimentary coaching sessions from Team Rubicon.
“I had a great time joining in with the activities too – thanks to the enthusiastic exhibitors who showed me the ropes,” said Mayor of Daventry Cllr Karen Tweedale.
The local Syndicate Dance team entertained the crowds with their performances.
The next free event in the town is the Daventry Foodies Market, which is set for Saturday, September 7. It will include a variety of vendors and free Heritage Bus Rides provided by Northampton Transport Heritage.