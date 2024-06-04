Nature reserve’s first eco fair set to inspire green dream team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A nature reserve is holding its first ever Green Living Fair to inspire visitors to sign up to sustainable living, with a team of eco-experts on hand to help.

Stanwick Lakes’ Green Living Fair on Sunday, June 9, will be dedicated to eco-consciousness and will demonstrate how small everyday changes can make a big difference.

The event, which coincides with the start of national Great Big Green Week, will feature a pre-loved clothes sale, a plant swap, nature crafts, ethical stalls and free compost and seeds – all designed to inspire visitors to think about how to live more sustainably.

Visitors will meet a collection of local eco businesses and service providers who have joined forces to offer practical insights and solutions for greener living, including composting and gardening experts.

Stanwick Lakes is holding a Green Living Fair

Visitors will also hear from groups including Buglife, the Badger Group and Eco Action Team – which supports communities on their goal to greener living – about the work they do, and how to get involved.

Green-themed activities will include making a personalised eco tote bag, planting tomato seeds, exploring a nature table and having a go at specially designed crafts.

The team from Stanwick Lakes – which is an environmental charity and globally important conservation site – will also be on hand to discuss the work that goes on at the nature reserve.

Before they leave, visitors will be invited to create their own origami flower as a symbol of their commitment to living more sustainably. These will be used to create a ‘garden of promises’ which will bloom as more flowers are ‘planted’.

Billie Passchier, Stanwick Lakes’ Trust Director, said: “We’re delighted to be offering our first ever Green Living Fair, where we hope to offer inspiration and practical advice for people who want to make a difference when it comes to protecting our natural world.

“Whether you’re just starting out on your sustainability journey, or you’re looking to see what more you can do, this event is for you.

“As an environmental charity, we are only too aware of how precious our natural landscape is, and the effort needed to ensure its protection. If you enjoy visiting places like Stanwick Lakes, we hope you’ll join us at this event to see how you can play your part in the preservation of our natural world.”

She said Stanwick Lakes is leading by example when it comes to introducing green initiatives. A composting machine has been installed which ensures any waste from the café kitchen can be used in the gardens, while seasonal produce is grown on site to use in dishes served up in the café.

A greywater system is in place in the toilets, using water from the lakes, while the visitors centre, which has won awards for its green credentials, boasts a living roof adorned with succulent plants.

In addition, an EV charger for electric vehicles was installed last year and to further future-proof the site, staff are in the process of tendering for extra solar panels for the roof of the ‘Walker’s Rest’, a covered seating area.

Visitors to the Green Living Fair will also be able to access the sand and water play areas, walking routes and adventure trail, which boasts climbing rocks, a rope bridge and a zip line.

The Green Living Fair at Stanwick Lakes will take place on Sunday, June 9, from 10am to 4pm. Stanwick Lakes is located near Rushden and can be accessed off the A45.