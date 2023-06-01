News you can trust since 1869
National Fish and Chip Day: 10 of the best chippies around Daventry, according to you

If you need an excuse to treat yourself to a chippy tea tommorow, here it is.
Catalina Constantin
By Catalina Constantin
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:51 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 16:51 BST

National Fish and Chip Day returns to the nation for the eighth year in a row, following its launch in 2015.

To celebrate the great British chippy tea on June 2, we have compiled a list of the best fish and chip shops in the county for you. Let’s celebrate it together and grab some of the best pies, cones, and fillets in Northamptonshire.

We have made the selections based on our readers’ posts and popular choices in the comments sections of our community Facebook groups.

These shops can be trusted to supply all the curry sauce and battered sausages needed for a great night in or out.

Fellow chippers, thank you for your feedback. Happy National Fish and Chip Day!

Here are 10 of the best fish and chips places in the area, according to you:

In Sheaf Street, Daventry. You can call them on 01327439757.

1. Danetre Chippy Takeaway

In Sheaf Street, Daventry. You can call them on 01327439757. Photo: Google

In High Street, Daventry. You can call them on 01327227825.

2. JOLLY FISH BAR

In High Street, Daventry. You can call them on 01327227825. Photo: Google

In Westerburg Square, Daventry. You can call them on 01327311500.

3. Daventry Square Fish Bar Takeaway

In Westerburg Square, Daventry. You can call them on 01327311500. Photo: Google

In Wimborne Place, Daventry. You can call them on 01327871811.

4. Trawlers Fish Bar Takeaway

In Wimborne Place, Daventry. You can call them on 01327871811. Photo: Trawlers Fish Bar Takeaway

