National Fish and Chip Day: 10 of the best chippies around Daventry, according to you
National Fish and Chip Day returns to the nation for the eighth year in a row, following its launch in 2015.
To celebrate the great British chippy tea on June 2, we have compiled a list of the best fish and chip shops in the county for you. Let’s celebrate it together and grab some of the best pies, cones, and fillets in Northamptonshire.
We have made the selections based on our readers’ posts and popular choices in the comments sections of our community Facebook groups.
These shops can be trusted to supply all the curry sauce and battered sausages needed for a great night in or out.
Fellow chippers, thank you for your feedback. Happy National Fish and Chip Day!
Here are 10 of the best fish and chips places in the area, according to you: