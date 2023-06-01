If you need an excuse to treat yourself to a chippy tea tommorow, here it is.

National Fish and Chip Day returns to the nation for the eighth year in a row, following its launch in 2015.

To celebrate the great British chippy tea on June 2, we have compiled a list of the best fish and chip shops in the county for you. Let’s celebrate it together and grab some of the best pies, cones, and fillets in Northamptonshire.

We have made the selections based on our readers’ posts and popular choices in the comments sections of our community Facebook groups.

These shops can be trusted to supply all the curry sauce and battered sausages needed for a great night in or out.

Fellow chippers, thank you for your feedback. Happy National Fish and Chip Day!

Here are 10 of the best fish and chips places in the area, according to you:

1 . Danetre Chippy Takeaway In Sheaf Street, Daventry. You can call them on 01327439757. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . JOLLY FISH BAR In High Street, Daventry. You can call them on 01327227825. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Daventry Square Fish Bar Takeaway In Westerburg Square, Daventry. You can call them on 01327311500. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Trawlers Fish Bar Takeaway In Wimborne Place, Daventry. You can call them on 01327871811. Photo: Trawlers Fish Bar Takeaway Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3