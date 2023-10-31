News you can trust since 1869
Register
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Moving Remembrance display shows Daventry soldiers who never came home from war

The Daventry Museum display commemorates local soldiers who lost their lives during the Second World War
Catalina Constantin
By Catalina Constantin
Published 31st Oct 2023, 13:09 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 13:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A temporary Remembrance display is commencing at Daventry Museum on Saturday, November 4, from 10am to 4pm.

The display pays tribute to the Daventry soldiers who lost their lives during the Second World War.

Sophie Good, Daventry Museum’s officer, said: “All visitors are welcome to spend time in the museum to reflect and remember ahead of Remembrance Sunday.”

Most Popular
    Daventry Museum's Remembrance display pictured in 2019.Daventry Museum's Remembrance display pictured in 2019.
    Daventry Museum's Remembrance display pictured in 2019.

    Local war historian Gerry Thompson is visiting the museum on Saturday, November 4, to speak with residents and share the stories of Daventry’s soldiers who died fighting for the country.

    On the day, Daventry Women’s Institute is holding knitting demonstrations of poppy making at the museum.

    The museum’s display runs until Friday, November 10, during the museum’s opening hours, from 9.30am to 1.30pm.

    Residents can visit the Daventry Museum’s website for more information about the event.

    Related topics:DaventryResidents