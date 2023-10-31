Moving Remembrance display shows Daventry soldiers who never came home from war

The Daventry Museum display commemorates local soldiers who lost their lives during the Second World War

A temporary Remembrance display is commencing at Daventry Museum on Saturday, November 4, from 10am to 4pm.

The display pays tribute to the Daventry soldiers who lost their lives during the Second World War.

Sophie Good, Daventry Museum’s officer, said: “All visitors are welcome to spend time in the museum to reflect and remember ahead of Remembrance Sunday.”

Daventry Museum's Remembrance display pictured in 2019.

Local war historian Gerry Thompson is visiting the museum on Saturday, November 4, to speak with residents and share the stories of Daventry’s soldiers who died fighting for the country.

On the day, Daventry Women’s Institute is holding knitting demonstrations of poppy making at the museum.

The museum’s display runs until Friday, November 10, during the museum’s opening hours, from 9.30am to 1.30pm.