Moulton Leisure Centre to host Wellbeing and Family Fun Day
The centre, run by leading operator Everyone Active on behalf of West Northamptonshire Council, is staging a variety of free activities from 8am-5pm.
These include Pilates (8am-9am), a spinathon (9am-12 noon), a Zumba/Clubbercise mash-up (9am-11am), ice bath plunge (11am-2pm), a pool party that is perfect for under-fives (1pm-2pm), an inflatable pool party aimed at those aged over five (2.30pm-3.30pm) and a swim gala for stage-six and higher swimmers (4pm-5pm).
Throughout the day, gym challenges will be running, as well as health checks with the centre’s fitness team and nutritional sessions.
While most activities are free for members and non-members, Everyone Active is politely requesting charitable donations for selected activities.
These are a £5 donation for group exercise classes and the ice bath plunge, and a £10 donation for a family for pool parties. All funds will go to Everyone Active’s charity partner, Breast Cancer Now and you can make your donation here or in centre.
All activities are bookable at reception or by calling 01604 492222.
Andy Joy, Everyone Active’s general manager, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming the local community to the Wellbeing and Family Fun Day and showcasing the state-of-the-art facilities we have at Moulton Leisure Centre.
“It promises to be a fantastic day with a variety of activities available for everyone, no matter what your age, interests or ability.”
