Made in Daventry and its Surrounds

Exhibition inspired by people and places around Daventry, exploring creativity, historic crafts and manufacturing businesses within the town and beyond.
By Sophie GoodContributor
Published 29th Aug 2023, 13:43 BST- 1 min read

Exhibits feature roller bearing company British Timken and Cummins, Tudor Rose Woodturners, trades including whip making and thatching, as well as visual art displays by local artist Nina Cashmore and the late Daisy Smith.

Kids can get creative with our free and fun activities including colouring in, a Made in Daventry quiz, searching for museum objects and a bee themed scavenger hunt.

Exhibition runs until 2nd December 2023.

Prints inspired by Daventry, by local artist, Nina Cashmore Prints inspired by Daventry, by local artist, Nina Cashmore
    Museum Opening times:

    Tuesday to Friday from 9.30am to 1.30pm

    Every first Saturday of the month from 10am to 4pm (Saturday 2nd September, Saturday 16th September - Heritage Open Days, Saturday 7th October, Saturday 4th November, Saturday 2nd December).

