Long Buckby dancing teacher launches new community group for upcoming craft events

A dance teacher from Long Buckby launched a new community group for upcoming crafting events.

Lynne Meryl Chapman, 45, a belly dance performer and dance instructor for the past 24 years, is running an in-person crafting day this month at the Long Buckby Community Centre.

The performer launched Crafting in Company, a Facebook group, to "create a community atmosphere" and promote her upcoming community events for the Northamptonshire area.

Lynne said: “The response to it has been really positive. Lots of people are saying that it’s a great idea. We’re a nice, friendly group, and we're all happy to share our knowledge.

“I do like to create a community atmosphere whenever I'm running a class. It's about supporting people and not worrying about what level you're at. We're all there to elevate each other."

Lynne has been a Long Buckby resident for more than 20 years and joined the community centre committee in November. She practices at the centre and uses the facilities to lead a few dancing sessions. Lynne is thinking of starting a new dancing class.

“The community centre is having trouble because of the energy crisis, and their lease has just gone up as well, so they’re going to have to pay a huge bill for that,” said Lynne.

Lynne Meryl Chapman, 45, a belly dance performer and dance instructor for the past 24 years, pictured wearing one of her outfits.

Like her mother and grandmother, Lynne began sewing as a young child. In addition to teaching belly dance and flamenco dance, Lynne, with an A-level diploma in fashion and textiles, now makes costumes for herself and her friends.

“I remember being in primary school, and my mum came in as a helper and showed us how to do various embroidery. Mum had a stash, and me and my sister raided it and taught ourselves.

“I always had a big interest in costumes, whether it would be for dance cosplay or historical things,” said Lynne.

Lynne created the Facebook group on November 7, 2023.

Felt and paper crafts pictured from Lynne Meryl Chapman's filming day in December 2022 at the Long Buckby Community Centre.

The first Crafting in Company event is set to take place on Sunday, February 11.

“It's a handcrafting event at the moment, unless your device is cordless. It's any project that you may want to make with your hands.

“For some projects, you need a lot of space, and people just don't have that space in their own homes. The event helps to get rid of the distractions of being at home as well,” said Lynne.

The event is scheduled to run from 10am to 4pm, promising “six hours of space, time, hot drinks, and company.” Residents must reserve their spaces in advance since there are only a limited number of slots available. The cost of tickets for Lynee's session is £10 or £20, depending on what people prefer.

There will be an opportunity around midday for people to showcase their work, talk about crafts, and, if they'd like, introduce themselves.

Any type of craft is welcome, including fibre art, knitting, sewing, painting, paper or card crafts, and many more.

“You're just in a nice and creative environment that helps you to create rather than procrastinate. You can just sit and craft, be inspired, and get ideas from other people who are working,” said Lynne.

Lynee’s friends and family will also attend the event.

“They’re also crafters, and they are looking forward to it. They got their projects that they're going to do and are glad to have the day set aside to do them,” said Lynne.

For the past few years, Lynee has been looking after her mother, who, despite having several health problems, won the fight against breast cancer in 2022.

“Mum comes to everything with me. She’s fine now. She’s still a bit delicate. We call her Mom Cat in the dance community.

“She makes lots of fabulous items of jewellery that I wear when dancing, so she’ll be at the event making them,” said Lynne.

However, Lynee’s mother is not the only family member who will attend the event. Julie Chapman, 47, Lynee's sister, is also bringing her skills to the centre. She is a retail professional who owns Julies Gems, a company that sells jewellery, fabrics, and embroidery.

"She knows what people like to buy. She's very good at that. She's addicted to fabric."