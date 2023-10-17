Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Children aged five to 11 are welcome to participate in the free outdoor activity. Attendees should dress appropriately for the weather, since the sessions are set to take place in all except the most extreme conditions, such as heavy rain or storms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The coaching sessions are scheduled for both Monday, October 23, and Wednesday, October 25, between 9.30am and 10.30am, at Daventry’s New Street Park.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WNC Youth Activators pictured at DTC's Summer Activity Days 2023 programme.

Most Popular

The drop-in sessions run on a first-come basis, with all equipment provided.

DTC has organised the sessions with WNC Youth Activators.