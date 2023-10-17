Limber up for free half-term football coaching events in Daventry
Children can join Daventry Town Council’s ‘Football for All’ coaching sessions, which are run by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) Youth Activators, who specialise in delivering sports and activities for young people across Northamptonshire, starting next week.
Children aged five to 11 are welcome to participate in the free outdoor activity. Attendees should dress appropriately for the weather, since the sessions are set to take place in all except the most extreme conditions, such as heavy rain or storms.
The coaching sessions are scheduled for both Monday, October 23, and Wednesday, October 25, between 9.30am and 10.30am, at Daventry’s New Street Park.
The drop-in sessions run on a first-come basis, with all equipment provided.
DTC has organised the sessions with WNC Youth Activators.
Residents can visit DTC’s website to find out more about school holiday events and activities.