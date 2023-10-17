News you can trust since 1869
Register
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Limber up for free half-term football coaching events in Daventry

Events starting next week for children to play football, improve their skills and socialise at the park
Catalina Constantin
By Catalina Constantin
Published 17th Oct 2023, 14:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 14:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Children can join Daventry Town Council’s ‘Football for All’ coaching sessions, which are run by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) Youth Activators, who specialise in delivering sports and activities for young people across Northamptonshire, starting next week.

Children aged five to 11 are welcome to participate in the free outdoor activity. Attendees should dress appropriately for the weather, since the sessions are set to take place in all except the most extreme conditions, such as heavy rain or storms.

The coaching sessions are scheduled for both Monday, October 23, and Wednesday, October 25, between 9.30am and 10.30am, at Daventry’s New Street Park.

WNC Youth Activators pictured at DTC's Summer Activity Days 2023 programme.WNC Youth Activators pictured at DTC's Summer Activity Days 2023 programme.
WNC Youth Activators pictured at DTC's Summer Activity Days 2023 programme.
Most Popular

    The drop-in sessions run on a first-come basis, with all equipment provided.

    DTC has organised the sessions with WNC Youth Activators.

    Residents can visit DTC’s website to find out more about school holiday events and activities.

    Related topics:West Northamptonshire CouncilNorthamptonshireResidents