Kislingbury’s Food and Drink Festival: ‘A fun-filled day for the family’

Kislingbury’s Food and Drink Festival's first edition is here to raise charity money.

The festival is set to take place on the Playing Fields at Kislingbury on Monday, May 29, from 10am to 6pm.

The first 100 children to arrive will receive a sweet and free goodie bag.

Kislingbury’s Food and Drink Festival's organisers team meeting with Paul Southworth, Pat Kidson, Alison Ward, Steve Smith, and Andy Ward.

More than 30 Northamptonshire food and drinks suppliers will attend the festival. The event includes an undercover seating area so “people can relax and enjoy themselves”.

“We’re expecting this to be the forerunner, hopefully, to an annual event that will put Kislingbury on the food and drink calendar of Northamptonshire,” said Paul Southworth, part of the organising team.

Entertainment is available for every member of the family, including free rides available on the inflatables for children.

“Because the weather forecast is good, we can guarantee a fun-filled day for the family. It is going to be a great social gathering,” said Paul.

Kislingbury's Food and Drink Festival poster.

All the proceeds from the event will go to Kislingbury’s community group to provide funds and support for causes around the village.

Admission and car parking is free.

Here is the full list of exhibitors:

Main Arena:

Andy’s Burgers and Hot Dogs

Auntie Pat’s Tea and Jackets

Badgers Chilli Kitchen

Brockleby’s Pies

Cheese on Towcest

Chilli Guys

Cricket Club bar

Crumb de La Crème

Friars Farm

Gingerbread Lane

Kam’s Kitchen

Mario’s Ice Cream

Natures Fayre

NN Cocktails

No 13 Coffee

Sweet Cart Creations

The Biscuiterie

Tiny Funghi

Wood oven Pizzas

Food marquee: