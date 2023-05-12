Daventry Express presents pictures from community events, celebrations, street parties, and more.

The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla took place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, followed by nationwide ceremonial and celebratory events across the Coronation weekend.

The bank holiday weekend, May 6 to 8, gave Daventry’s residents the opportunity to come together and celebrate the historic event.

Supporters turned out in droves to commemorate the event, putting on a host of activities and entertainment.

Children had the chance to pose with a throne, sceptre, orb, and robes.

Bands played fanfare for revellers.

The post box in the Timken community was given a royal dress-up with a Coronation-themed topper.

Take a look at the photographs of the celebrations in Daventry and its surrounding areas.

Have you been celebrating the coronation of King Charles?

If you would like to share your community celebration and joy with us to appear on the Daventry Express website, send your pictures to [email protected]

1 . Church Street Crick Street Party: Community celebration on Sunday, May 7, of the Coronation of King Charles III. Photo: Deborah Bolton Photo Sales

2 . Church Street Harli-Rose enjoying the Crick Street celebration on Sunday, May 7, of the Coronation of King Charles III. Photo: Deborah Bolton Photo Sales

3 . Church Street Crick Street Party: Community celebration on Sunday, May 7, of the Coronation of King Charles III. Photo: Deborah Bolton Photo Sales

4 . Church Street Crick Street Party: Community celebration on Sunday, May 7, of the Coronation of King Charles III. Photo: Deborah Bolton Photo Sales