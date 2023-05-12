News you can trust since 1869
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns

King Charles Coronation: How the community celebrated across Daventry and surrounding areas last weekend

Daventry Express presents pictures from community events, celebrations, street parties, and more.

Catalina Constantin
By Catalina Constantin
Published 12th May 2023, 17:25 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 17:26 BST

The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla took place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, followed by nationwide ceremonial and celebratory events across the Coronation weekend.

The bank holiday weekend, May 6 to 8, gave Daventry’s residents the opportunity to come together and celebrate the historic event.

Supporters turned out in droves to commemorate the event, putting on a host of activities and entertainment.

Children had the chance to pose with a throne, sceptre, orb, and robes.

Bands played fanfare for revellers.

The post box in the Timken community was given a royal dress-up with a Coronation-themed topper.

Take a look at the photographs of the celebrations in Daventry and its surrounding areas.

Have you been celebrating the coronation of King Charles?

If you would like to share your community celebration and joy with us to appear on the Daventry Express website, send your pictures to [email protected]

Crick Street Party: Community celebration on Sunday, May 7, of the Coronation of King Charles III.

1. Church Street

Crick Street Party: Community celebration on Sunday, May 7, of the Coronation of King Charles III. Photo: Deborah Bolton

Photo Sales
Harli-Rose enjoying the Crick Street celebration on Sunday, May 7, of the Coronation of King Charles III.

2. Church Street

Harli-Rose enjoying the Crick Street celebration on Sunday, May 7, of the Coronation of King Charles III. Photo: Deborah Bolton

Photo Sales
Crick Street Party: Community celebration on Sunday, May 7, of the Coronation of King Charles III.

3. Church Street

Crick Street Party: Community celebration on Sunday, May 7, of the Coronation of King Charles III. Photo: Deborah Bolton

Photo Sales
Crick Street Party: Community celebration on Sunday, May 7, of the Coronation of King Charles III.

4. Church Street

Crick Street Party: Community celebration on Sunday, May 7, of the Coronation of King Charles III. Photo: Deborah Bolton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:DaventrySupportersWestminster AbbeyCoronation