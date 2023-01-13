The Taekwondo club will be showcasing the results of their programme to train young people as instructors, hoping to inspire more juniors to join.

Daventry Tigers TKD has been running a young leaders programme for around eight years and currently has 20 young people trained either as junior instructors or junior classroom assistants. These juniors work with the adult instructors week on week to help teach more than 150 students.

This event is being held at Daventry Leisure Centre on Saturday January 14, from 11am to 1pm and will both demonstrate the skills of the junior leaders and allow youngsters who are interested in this popular sport to have a go.

On the day you can watch the demonstrations of the leaders and also take part in games, such as ninja ball, mega-dodgeball and racing caterpillars. There will be lots of prizes to win and music during the games, all being led by the junior leaders.

Daventry Tiger TKD run classes for all ages from four upwards and are part of the TAGB, the largest Taekwondo organisation in the UK. All instructors have enhanced DBS certificates and are first-aid qualified.

The club has 15 different classes available throughout the week in Daventry, Woodford Halse and their sister club in Banbury. There are classes in the daytime, most evenings and on Sunday afternoons too.

Wednesdays

Join the Taekwondo Ambush Saturday January 14 at Daventry Leisure Centre

5pm Beginners (White Belts to Yellow Belts) - Under 18s

6pm Advanced (Red Belts and Above)

7pm Intermediates (Green Tags to Red Tags) & Adult Beginners

Fridays

4pm Tiger Cubs (for those aged 4-5, Term Time only)

5pm Beginners (White Belts to Yellow Belts) - Under 18s

6pm Intermediates (Green Tags to Red Tags) & Adult Beginners

7pm Advanced (Red Belts and Above)

8pm Upper Advanced (2nd Dans and Above - 3rd Friday/mth)

Daventry Ladies only

Monday 10.30am (Term Time only)

Friday 10.30am (All Year)