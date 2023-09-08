Join event to celebrate a year in local healthcare

News you can trust since 1869
By Matt HowlingContributor
Published 8th Sep 2023, 13:45 BST- 1 min read
A chance to hear about the county’s new mental health response vehicle, as well as exciting news about achievements and opportunities in local healthcare, will be on offer at a virtual event in September.

People are invited to join Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s Annual General Meeting of the Council of Governors and Annual Public and Members’ Meeting as it celebrates a ‘year of compassion in partnership’.

The much-anticipated event takes place virtually, via Microsoft Teams, on Monday 18 September 2023 from 5.30pm to 7.15pm – and the public can attend online, as well as submit questions.

    As well as hearing about the Trust’s recent achievements, there will be an opportunity to look ahead to plans and priorities for the year ahead.

    There will be a celebration of the work of NHFT’s staff and Governors, plus special guest key-note speakers – including a welcome from Trust Chair Crishni Waring, an update from NHFT Chief Executive Angela Hillery, and a chance to hear about the launch of the Crisis Response Unit vehicle which attends people experiencing a mental health crisis.

    There will also be a talk on how NHFT’s community dentistry fits into the bigger picture of the delivery of NHS dental care, with updates on how positive changes to this have been achieved during the past year – plus lots more.

    If you would like to submit a question to be answered during the meeting, please email [email protected] by midday on Wednesday 13 September.

    To find out more and join the event visit www.nhft.nhs.uk/apmm.

