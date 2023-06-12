News you can trust since 1869
In pictures: Renowned motorcycle festival roars through Northamptonshire

Daventry Express shares pictures of you celebrating the popular event
Catalina Constantin
By Catalina Constantin
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:45 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 16:57 BST

Motorcycles of all shapes and sizes spanned the areas to thrill visitors of all ages.

Daventry hosted the 13th Motorcycle Festival on Saturday, June 10.

The grand parade and display of motorcycles included vintage, classic, modern, and customised models.

Take a look at these photographs of visitors, motorcycles, street entertainment, and stands from the festival:

1. Daventry Motorcycle Festival

The legendary event roared back into town on June 10. Photo: Catalina Constantin

2. Daventry Motorcycle Festival

The legendary event roared back into town on June 10. Photo: Catalina Constantin

3. Daventry Motorcycle Festival

The legendary event roared back into town on June 10. Photo: Catalina Constantin

4. Daventry Motorcycle Festival

The legendary event roared back into town on June 10. Photo: Catalina Constantin

